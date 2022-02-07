PM Modi blames Congress and AAP for India's first COVID-19 wave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Lok Sabha speech ccused the Congress as well as the Aam Aadmi Party of spreading coronavirus during the first wave. He said Congress leaders had given tickets to migrant labour in Maharashtra during the start of the pandemic to go back to their states, which led to the worsening of the outbreak of the disease. “During the first wave of COVID-19, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, the Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them buses. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand,” he alleged.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President, PM Modi attacked the Congress party and its "ecosystem".The Prime Minister further said that if Opposition parties "were connected to the ground", they would have seen how the government has improved the lives of people with its schemes on housing, water connections and gas cylinders."Many of you [Congress MPs] are people whose needle is stuck in 2014. They cannot get out of it. You have paid for it. The way you have bound yourself in a mental state, the people of the country have understood you," PM Modi said during his address to the Lok Sabha.He further said that "some parties" are using the forum of the lower house to "further their party's agenda".