PM Modi Breaks His 11-Day Fast After 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his 11-day fast after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. PM Modi had been sustaining himself on coconut water until the pran pratistha of Ram Lalla was performed today. He adhered to a special "satvik" diet that excluded items like onion, garlic, and several others.

In accordance with the Yam Niyam, the Prime Minister slept on the floor and consumed only coconut water. The ritual aims to purify the body and soul. Those following the ritual observe a fast with strict penance and purify the body and soul through meditation.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi breaks his fast after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. #RamMandirPranPrathisthapic.twitter.com/Zng1IHJ2FJ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Meanwhile, the Prime minister completed the plan prathistha ceremony of Ram Mandir as he was clad in traditional attire and reached the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Following this, he will go on to address a rally in the temple town. The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, with Prime Minister Modi at its helm, also symbolizes the fulfilment of a longstanding promise to the Indian people.

Alongside Prime Minster Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Ananadiben Patel offered prayers to Ram Lalla after the completion of the 'pran pratishtha ceremony.