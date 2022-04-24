PM Modi calls Lata Mangeshkar melodious rendition of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was a melodious rendition of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

The Prime Minister received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai today.

"Lata Ji was a melodious rendition of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. She sang thousands of songs in more than 30 languages. Be it Hindi, Marathi, Sanskrit or other Indian languages, Lataji's voice is the same in every language," said PM Modi.

"Music fills you with bravery. Music can give a feeling of motherhood and love. Music can take you to the pinnacle of patriotism and instill a sense of duty. We are all fortunate that we have seen this power of music in the form of Lata Didi," he added.

PM Modi said that people consider Lata Mangeshkar as an image of Maa Saraswati for her contribution to the world of music.

PM Modi received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in presence of Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year.

PM Modi dedicated the award to the common people. "When the award is in the name of an elder sister like Lata didi, for me it is a symbol of her belongingness and love. I dedicate this award to all the countrymen. Just like Lata didi belonged to the people. In the same way, this award given to me in her name belongs to the people."

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar's love for him, PM Modi said, "Lata didi was my elder sister. I have always received immense love from Lata didi. After many decades, this will be the first Rakhi when Didi will not be there."

"Lata didi gave her voice to India before independence. The name of Lata Ji's father Deenanath Mangeshkar Ji is also associated with this award. We all countrymen are indebted to the Mangeshkar family for their contribution to music."

"Veer Savarkar wrote a patriotic song challenging British rule. This courage, this patriotism was given by Deenanath Mangeshkar Ji to his family," added PM Modi.

The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust had said in a statement that the award will be given every year to an individual "who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our nation, its people and our society."

