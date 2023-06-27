PM Modi calls on President Murmu in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Earlier today, PM flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains from the Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal and made a strong pitch for uniform law, he said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," he said.

PM Modi, after flagging off five Vande Bharat Express trains on Tuesday morning, addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth workers in Bhopal.

Ahead of the flagging-off ceremony, the Prime Minister interacted with crew members of the train and some children onboard the Vande Bharat train at Rani Kamlapati railway station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor