PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Himachal's Lepcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh, adjoining the Chinese border, to celebrate Diwali this year with soldiers, keeping in line with his tradition.PM Modi, who reached the remote village on Sunday morning, wrote on X, "Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a long-standing tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers guarding the country's borders.Since taking office in 2014, he has made it a point to spend the festival of lights with the armed forces, travelling to remote locations to express his gratitude for their sacrifices.