PM Modi, CM Naidu, Pawan Kalyan hold huge roadshow in Vizag

Visakhapatnam, Jan 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan held a huge roadshow here on Thursday evening.

The three leaders were standing in an open-top flower-bedecked vehicle waving at people lined up on both sides of the road. The roadshow began at Venkatadri Vantillu restaurant area in Siripuram Junction and concluded at Andhra University Engineering College ground, where the Prime Minister will address the public meeting after launching various development projects.

Hundreds of people, who were waiting for several hours, lustily cheered as the three leaders waved at them. Many were seen showering petals towards the vehicle as security personnel kept a tight vigil on the crowd.

BJP MP and party’s state president D. Purandeswari was also seen standing behind the Prime Minister during the roadshow held for about 1.5 km. Flags of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena and BJP were seen along the roadshow route. All three coalition partners mobilised a large number of people from various parts of north Andhra. Cultural programmes, reflecting the culture of north Andhra, were also organised during the roadshow.

Earlier, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and senior officials accorded a warm welcome to the Prime Minister on his arrival. On his first visit to Andhra Pradesh after the TDP-led NDA formed the government in the State, the Prime Minister will virtually launch several major projects aimed at driving sustainable growth and infrastructure development, with a particular focus on North Andhra Pradesh.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore. This is Narendra Modi’s second visit to Andhra Pradesh after assuming office as the Prime Minister for the third term. In June last year, he had attended the swearing-in of Chandrababu Naidu and his ministers in Vijayawada. The Prime Minister was scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on November 29 but the programme was postponed due to cyclone alert.

