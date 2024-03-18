PM Modi Coimbatore Visit: Security Beefed Up, Amidst Bomb Threat Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend a roadshow in Coimbatore today amidst heightened security following reports of a bomb scare at a private school. Modi is expected to arrive in Coimbatore at around 5:45 p.m. for the roadshow. More than 5,000 police personnel have been deployed in Coimbatore to ensure tight security measures. A five-tier security cover has been implemented at the Coimbatore airport, with personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Coimbatore City Police, and various other units actively involved in conducting thorough investigations. Vehicles heading to the airport undergo thorough inspection before being allowed entry.

Modi travels in a convoy covering about 2.5 kilometers of road space, primarily in a bulletproof vehicle, from Coimbatore Airport to R.S. Puram. All shops along the route are closed, and barricades are set up at every intersection. Traffic diversions are in place along the route, with heavy police surveillance activities ongoing. Additionally, most shops in the R.S. Puram area of Coimbatore have been closed, fully complying with police directives.In a recent development, an email was sent to the police reporting a bomb threat at a private school located on the Coimbatore-Tiruchi highway in the Kovai-Ramnathapuram area. At the time, only 11th-grade students were taking exams, with other grades absent. Upon receiving the information, police personnel conducted extensive searches throughout the school premises using metal detectors and sniffer dogs. However, no suspicious items were found, leading to the conclusion that it was a hoax. The Prime Minister's visit had prompted increased security measures, especially around schools. Most schools were closed today due to the Prime Minister's visit, but exams were still conducted for other grades in this particular school. Since no security threats were found within the school premises, exams proceeded as scheduled. However, the school was evacuated and searched after the Prime Minister's departure, contributing to increased tension in Coimbatore.

On Friday, the Madras High Court greenlighted Modi’s roadshow, directing the police to grant permission to conduct a 4-km roadshow in the city. However, the court imposed certain restrictions on its conduct, despite earlier denial of permission by police authorities. The roadshow will traverse Mettupalayam Road and is expected to culminate at RS Puram later in the day. This marks Modi’s first political engagement in the state following the announcement of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls schedule.