PM Modi Condoles Death of Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his condolences following the death of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. Describing Bhattacharjee as a "political stalwart," Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Saddened by the passing of Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former CM of West Bengal. He was a political stalwart who served the state with commitment. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Bhattacharjee, 80, passed away this morning at his residence in Kolkata. His daughter, Suchetana Bhattacharjee, confirmed that her father fell ill after breakfast and died shortly thereafter. He is survived by his wife, Mira Bhattacharjee.

In recent years, Bhattacharjee had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and had been hospitalized several times due to his health issues.

As per his last wish, Bhattacharjee's mortal remains will be donated to a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata. CPI(M) Politburo member and former minister Surjya Kanta Mishra said that Bhattacharjee had pledged his body for medical research.

"His body will be preserved on Thursday. On Friday morning, it will be taken to the CPI(M) state headquarters for public homage. Several party leaders, including Politburo members, will pay their tributes. Following this, the body will be donated to a state-run medical college and hospital, with the specific location to be decided in consultation with the state health department," Mishra said.