PM Modi condoles demise of former CJI RC Lahoti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of former Chief Justice of India Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, hailing his contributions to the judiciary and ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Anguished by the passing away of former CJI RC Lahoti Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to the judiciary and emphasis on ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti."

Lahoti passed away at a Delhi hospital on Wednesday.

Justice Lahoti was appointed as the Chief Justice of India on June 1, 2004, and retired on November 1, 2005.

He was born on November 1, 1940, and joined the Bar in District Guna in 1960 while enrolling as an Advocate in 1962.

In April 1977, he was recruited directly from the Bar to the State Higher Judicial Service and was appointed as a District and Sessions Judge.

After functioning as a District and Sessions Judge for a year, he resigned in May 1978 and reverted to the Bar to practice mainly in the High Court.

He was later appointed as the Additional Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 3, 1988, and was made a permanent Judge on August 4, 1989.

He was transferred to Delhi High Court on February 7, 1994, and thereafter he was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on December 9, 1998.

