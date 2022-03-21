PM Modi congratulates Biren Singh on being sworn in as Manipur CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated N Biren Singh after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur for a second consecutive term and exuded confidence that the state will be taken to new heights of progress.

PM Modi took to Twitter and tweeted, "Congratulations to Shri @NBirenSingh Ji on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur. I am confident his team and he would take Manipur to newer heights of progress and continue the good work done in the last five years."

Singh took oath as Chief Minister after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in the state by winning an absolute majority with 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

The BJP had formed the previous government in the state with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP) with Biren Singh as Chief Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

