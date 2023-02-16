PM Modi congratulates people of Rewa for upcoming airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the people of the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on the upcoming airport. Modi said that with the construction of this airport, the life of the people of Rewa and its surrounding areas would be easier, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office.

In response to a tweet by Janardan Mishra, a Member of Parliament from Rewa, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Congratulations. With the construction of this airport, the life of the people of Rewa and its surrounding areas will be easy and they will be connected with the fast pace of development."

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan laid the foundation stone of Chorhata Airport to be built in the Rewa district in the state.

Union Civil Aviation and Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present on the occasion.Vindhya and Baghelkhand are ready for the flight of development today, the years-old dream of the Vindhya region is going to come true, Chouhan said.

After laying the foundation stone, CM Chouhan had also addressed the Women's Conference.

He had performed bhoomi-pujan and dedicated 32 development works worth Rs 747 crore. The Chief Minister also distributed benefits to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

He had unveiled the development booklet of Rewa district and the logo of 'Rewa Chalo Abhiyan' being run for industrial investment on the occasion.

Chouhan had said Vindhya region will see rapid development after airport is opened.

" There is already a network of roads in the area. There are immense possibilities for industry in Vindhya and new employment opportunities will also be available," he had said.

Investment proposals worth Rs 2,88,000 crore have been received for the Vindhya region, the highest after Indore in the recently concluded investor meet in Indore.

"This is a great gift not only for Rewa but for the entire Vindhya region. This investment will provide employment opportunities to over 1,50,000 people in the area," he had added.

( With inputs from ANI )

