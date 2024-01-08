Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Sheikh Hasina on securing her fifth consecutive term as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. During a telephonic conversation, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to bolstering the enduring and people-centric partnership between the two nations.

PM Modi took to Twitter, stating, "Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections. I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections. We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh."

Sheikh Hasina's ruling Awami League clinched a majority, securing 207 out of the 269 declared seats in the parliamentary elections. The Jatya Party won nine seats, and Independents secured 53 seats out of a total of 300.

While the Awami League faced minimal competition in the seats it contested, it refrained from fielding candidates in certain states. Bangladesh recently held its 12th General Elections, witnessing approximately 40 per cent of voters, roughly 50 million individuals, turning out to exercise their right to vote, according to the Election Commission of Bangladesh.

Despite pre-poll violence since October 28, 2023, and a call for election boycotts by opposition parties, peace-promoting billboards adorned the streets of Dhaka, urging citizens to rise against political arson.

Eli Gold, President of the Washington-based Gold Institute of International Strategies, highlighted the significance of the elections, stating, "With more than a dozen political parties, led by BNP, choosing not to participate in today's election, speculation had turnout below thirty per cent. With forty per cent participating, this is a clear statement for Bangladesh's free elections."

Gold emphasized the need for political unity in Bangladesh to sustain the country's remarkable growth over the past decade and work towards continued peaceful progress for its citizens.