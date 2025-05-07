PM Modi delivered justice, taught Pak a lesson: Delhi CM on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 7 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday hailed "Operation Sindoor" of the Indian Armed Forces calling it a historic act of justice praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling his promise to avenge the loss of innocent lives in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives, including one Nepali national.

In a strongly worded statement, CM Gupta said, “Today, the 140 crore citizens of the country express their heartfelt gratitude and salute to our esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and to the armed forces. We bow before them for the justice that has been delivered today to those sisters who lost their husbands to terrorism, to those innocent, helpless people who were brutally killed.”

“Through Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has been taught a serious lesson. PM Modi had promised the sisters of this nation that the wrongs would be avenged, and he has fulfilled that promise,” she added.

Taking aim at opposition leaders questioning the strike, Gupta said, “Those raising doubts should go to the front lines and pick up weapons themselves. Our armed forces have shown unmatched courage and valour. Pakistan has been served the strongest lesson yet.”

Backing the sentiment, BJP leader Ravinder Singh Negi said, “The terrorists have been killed. This was a direct and fitting response to the brutal Pahalgam attack. The entire country wanted a strong answer, and PM Modi has delivered it. Even the opposition and government standing together on this is a strong message for the nation.”

Operation Sindoor, a high-precision Indian military operation, struck nine terror infrastructure sites deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The action was taken in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, which was traced back to Pakistan-based groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and its proxy The Resistance Front.

The operation was conducted with surgical precision and closely monitored by Prime Minister Modi, NSA Ajit Doval, and top military leadership.

According to the Indian Army, the strikes were focused solely on terrorist targets, sparing civilian and military infrastructure in Pakistan.

An Army spokesperson stated, “Our actions have been focused and precise. We have only targeted terrorist camps from where attacks against India were being planned and executed.”

The Indian Army posted on X, “Justice is served. Jai Hind.”

Operation Sindoor is being widely recognised as India’s most significant counter-terror operation since the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, reinforcing the country’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor