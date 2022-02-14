PM Modi didn't give compensation to farmers who died in protest, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not give compensation to farmers who died in the farmers' protest while Rajasthan and Punjab governments have paid the compensation.

"Punjab farmers for a year stood hungry in winters as PM Modi tried to give their hard work to a few billionaires. He couldn't give two minutes of silence in Parliament to farmers who died during the protest. He didn't give compensation either, which was given by the Rajasthan and Punjab governments," Gandhi said while addressing 'Navi Soch Nava Punjab' rally, in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

"Whatever you grow in the food park, be it potato chips or tomato ketchup, can be manufactured by directly transferring your produce from farms to the food processing unit," he added.

The Congress leader also raised the issue of unemployment in his speech. "PM Modi said in every speech that he'll deposit Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts, and will give employment to two crore youth. Did anyone get it? Why does he not speak on corruption or employment? He carried out demonetization and imposed GST. Who got benefitted?" he further stated.

Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20. In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats, ousting the SAD-BJP government, which had been in power for 10 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

