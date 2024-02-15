PM Modi discusses range of issues with Emir of Qatar in Doha

New Delhi, Feb 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, at the latter's palace in Doha.

An official said that Prime Minister Modi was given a ceremonial welcome at the Amiri Palace on arrival. Thereafter, both sides held delegation-level talks. The discussions covered a wide array of topics, including economic cooperation, investment, energy partnership, space collaboration, urban infrastructure, cultural bonds and people-to-people ties.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues.

PM Modi thanked the Emir for taking care of the over eight lakh-strong Indian community in Qatar, and conveyed India’s commitment to further expand and deepen bilateral cooperation with Qatar.

He also invited the Emir to pay an early visit to India.

Sheikh Tamim, on his part, reciprocated Prime Minister Modi’s sentiments and expressed appreciation for India's role as a valued partner in the Gulf region.

He also appreciated the contributions of the vibrant Indian community in Qatar’s development and their enthusiastic participation in various international events held in the Gulf country, the official said.

The meeting was followed by lunch at the Amiri Palace which was hosted in the honour of Prime Minister Modi.

Modi also met Sheikh Tamim's father and former Emir Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani and congratulated him on his visionary leadership that paved the way for Qatar’s development over the past decades. The two leaders held discussions on India-Qatar relations.

The ​Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the insightful observations of Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani on regional and global developments.

The former Emir affirmed that India and Qatar share an unwavering bond, epitomised by mutual trust and cooperation.

He also appreciated the role of the Indian community in Qatar’s development and in nourishing bilateral partnership, the official added.

