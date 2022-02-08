PM Modi emphasises self-reliance in defence sector, targets Congres over inflation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that moving towards self-reliance in defence sector was a national service and noted that India is keen to be a major exporter of defence equipment.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's Address, the Prime Minister countered Congress over its allegations about and inflation and cited a speech by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru from the Red Fort where he had talked about the issue. The Prime Minister also targeted Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram over his criticsm of the government's economic policies.

Referring to the defence sector, PM Modi said earlier it took years to take a decision concerning and when the decision was finally taken, the equipment will get obsolete but money was paid.

"We have simplified the processes. The issues pending for years, we have tried to solve them. Earlier, for any modern equipment, we had to look towards other countries, and purchases were sometimes made in a hurry. We were dependent on others for spare parts also. By remaining dependent on others, we cannot ensure the security of the country. We should have our own capability. It is a matter of national service to be self-reliant in the defence sector. Besides fulfilling the needs of the country, we are going forward carrying a dream of being a big defence exporter. I have confidence, it will be fulfilled," the Prime Minister said.

He said there were "many vested interests were involved in the process of defence purchases and would indulge in bribes".

"I have challenged them and it is natural they are angry and it gets reflected," he said.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of proper functioning of democracy and highlighted the centuries old democratic tradition of India. "We are firm believers in democracy. And we also believe that criticism is an essential part of democracy. But blind opposition to everything is never the way ahead," he said.

"If we are talking about being vocal for local, are we not fulfilling the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi? Then, why was it being mocked by the Opposition? We talked about Yoga and Fit India but that was mocked by the Opposition too. The world has taken note of India's economic strides and that too in the middle of a once in a lifetime global pandemic," he added.

The Prime Minister recalled the flu pandemic hundred year ago and noted the that most of the deaths were due to hunger. He stressed that in the current pandemic, no Indian was allowed to die of hunger and one of the biggest social security measures was taken. "The Government of India ensured that over 80 crore fellow Indians get access to free ration in the midst of the pandemic. It is our commitment that no Indian has to remain hungry", he said.

He lamented that small farmers have been ignored for very long. "Those who have ruled the nation for so many years and are used to living in palatial houses have forgotten to speak about the welfare of the small farmer. For India's progress, it is important to empower the small farmer. The small farmer will strengthen India's progress," he said.

The Prime Minister dwelled at length on the new approach of governance and project delivery. He cited the long-pending projects such as Saryu Nahar National Project in Uttar Pradesh which got completed by the current government. He also cited the example of PM Gati Shakti which presents a holistic approach to solve the infrastructure challenges and will reduce the logistics choice of the industry. The Prime Minister reiterated the emphasis is on proper connectivity. "Our Government changed the definition of MSMEs and this helped the sector", he said.

Referring to the need of harnessing of the talent and youth of country via opening new sectors, he talked of the growth of startups in the country. "We do not believe only Governments can solve all problems. We believe in the people of the nation, the youth of the nation. Take the startup sector for example. The number of startups have risen and this shows the strength of our people," he said.

He said there were just 500 startups before 2014. "In the last seven years 60,000 startups emerged and India is headed towards a century of unicorns. India has reached third place with regard to the startups," he said.

The Prime Minister said in the past inflation was explained away by giving the excuse of global problems but the government is tackling inflation despite difficult global scenario without making excuses for that."The opposition has raised the issue of inflation here, it would've been better if they have raised that matter while their government was in power. In pandemic also our govt tried to tackle inflation. During 2014-2020 the inflation rate was below five per cent," he said.

PM Modi said Congress won several elections due to their 'Garibi Hatao' slogan but failed to do that. "Then poor of this country voted them out."Referring to Nehru's speech from the Red Fort, PM Modi had said India's first prime minister had "thrown up his arms" on tackling inflation.

"Pandit Nehru had said that the Korean war caused inflation. He had said that any disturbance in America also caused inflation. He also gave up on inflation," PM Modi said.Noting that P Chidambaram is writing articles on economy in the newspapers, PM Modi targeted him for his past remarks about price rise.

"In 2012, he (Chidambaram) said that public not troubled when they've to spend Rs 15 on a water bottle and Rs 20 on ice cream but the public can't tolerate when one rupee increase in prices of wheat and rice," the Prime Minister said.

He said the "nation for us is a living soul, not just an arrangement of power or government". He cited puranas and Subramania Bharathi to elaborate on an all-encompassing concept of India where entire India is treated as living soul. He cited the respect given to CDA Gen Bipin Rawat by the people of Tamil Nadu as an example of pan-India national sentiment.

The Prime Minister urged political parties, citizens and youth to contribute with positive sentiment during the auspicious period of 'Amrit Kaal'.

"'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is the perfect time to think about how India can play a global leadership role in the coming years. It is equally true that India has made several developmental strides in the last few years", he said.

The Prime Minister said a new world order in the post-coronavirus period is taking shape rapidly. "This is a turning point where we as India should not lose this opportunity," he said.PM Modi also talked of the initiatives of his government for the poor and weaker sections.

( With inputs from ANI )

