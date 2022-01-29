PM Modi expresses condolences over Iqbal Singh's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his condolences on the demise of Padma Shri awardee Baba Iqbal Singh and said, "he will be remembered for his efforts to spread education among youngsters".

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote "Pained by the passing away of Baba Iqbal Singh. He will be remembered for his efforts to increase education among youngsters."

"He tirelessly worked towards furthering social empowerment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. May Waheguru blesses his soul," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Baba Iqbal Singh is a social worker and Padma Shri awardee.

( With inputs from ANI )

