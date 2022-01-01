PM Modi expresses grief over stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Katra temple, announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede that took place early this morning at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, in which at least 12 people were killed and several others injured.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation," PM Modi tweeted.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.

At least 12 people were killed, while 13 others were injured in a stampede, triggered by heavy rush of devotees on New Year's Day, at the shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.

"12 dead, 13 injured in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra. The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede," Singh said to ANI.

The injured have been taken to Naraina Hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Block Medical Officer of Community Health Centre, Gopal Dutt said, "12 people have died in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. Casualties are from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and one from Jammu and Kashmir. More details are awaited. Injured are being taken to Naraina Hospital after rescue."

( With inputs from ANI )

