PM Modi extends greetings on the auspicious occasion of Navratri

New Delhi, Oct 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, extended wishes on the auspicious occasion of Navratri, a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga.

"I wish all my countrymen a very Happy Navratri. May this holy festival dedicated to Shakti Vandana prove to be auspicious for everyone. Jai Mata Di!", PM Modi wrote on his X handle.

He also wished for blessings for all, saying, "On the first day of Navratri, I pray to Ma Shailputri with folded hands! May everyone be blessed by her grace. This prayer to the Goddess is for all of you..."

Home Minister Amit Shah prayed for the happiness and peace of the entire world. In his post on X, he wrote, "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the sacred festival of Navratri. Navratri is a great festival of worship of Shakti, accumulation of spiritual energy and worship of nine forms of Mother Ambe, the mother of the universe. I pray to Mother Durga for the welfare, happiness and peace of the entire world."

As the 9-day Shardiya Navratri festival began, devotees thronged to various temples across the country to seek blessings of Goddess Durga

A large number of devotees had darshan at Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir on the first day of Shardiya Navratri. The temple is one of the holiest sites for Hindu pilgrims, dedicated to ‘Vaishno Devi’, one of the forms of Goddess Durga.

In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, devotees in huge numbers prayed at the Badi Devkali Devi Temple carrying flowers and sweets. So did people in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh where a large gathering was seen at the Alopi Sankari Devi Shakti Peeth Temple. In Varanasi, the Ashta Bhuji Temple saw a hung convergence of devotees singing bhajans and offering flowers.

Himachal Pradesh saw devotees praying at various temples. At the Kali Bari Temple in Shimla, people gathered early morning to pray.

In Bengaluru, devotees in huge numbers gathered at the Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple on the occasion of the first day of Sharadiya Navratri.

A huge gathering was taking place at the Maa Kamakhya Temple in Assam's Guwahati. Devotees have been queuing up since early morning to have darshan.

In Delhi, the first day of Shardiya Navratri saw devotees gather in huge numbers at Jhandewalan Mata Temple for the traditional aarti.

Sharadiya Navratri is the first day of the nine-day Hindu festival. Navrati involves the worship of nine forms of the Goddess with various rituals. On Thursday, Maa Shailputri, the first form of Maa Durga, is worshipped.

