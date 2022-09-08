PM Modi extends Onam greetings to all Malayalees across the globe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the country and extended his wishes on the occasion of Onam. In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Onam greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala and Malayali community spread around the world. This festival reaffirms the vital role of Mother Nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers. May Onam also further the spirit of harmony in our society."

Onam, the most revered and celebrated festival of Kerala, is celebrated every year by the Malayali community across the world. The 10-day long festival marks the beginning of harvest season as well as the appearance of the Vaman avatar of Lord Vishnu along with the homecoming of King Mahabali.

In Kerala, festival dates are decided in accordance with the Malayalam calendar and local traditions and customs. This year the 10 day long Onam festival began on August 30 and will culminate on September 8. Onam sadhya is the most awaited part of the entire celebration because it not only brings together 25 distinct dishes on a single big banana leaf but also spreads the idea of communal harmony and peace.