PM Modi greets people on Sikh New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Sikh New Year, expressing hopes that "Waheguru blesses everyone with good health and prosperity".

"Greetings at the start of the Sikh New Year. May Waheguru bless everyone with good health and prosperity. May the teachings of the Guru Sahibs keep illuminating the world with their brightness," tweeted PM Modi today.

The first month of the Sikh Calendar is Chet. Today marks the first day of Chet, which is the first day of the calendar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor