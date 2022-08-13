PM Modi hails power of tricolour, calls it “protective shield”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the significance of the national flag and said that the tricolour had become a protective shield not only for Indians but also for people for other nationals who had come out from the battlefield of Ukraine to India.

The Prime Minister was addressing all the winners of Commonwealth 2022 games at his official residence. It is needless to say that the entire nation has come together to make Har Ghar Tiranga a success. BJP leaders including Union ministers participated in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on Saturday across the country as the three-day exercise began to mark India’s 75th year of independence. Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence. BJP national president JP Nadda also hoisted the national flag at his home in Delhi today.