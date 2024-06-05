PM Modi Has “Forfeited” His Right To Form Government and Should Step Down From Leadership, Says P Chidambaram After Lok Sabha Results

In the aftermath of the Lok Sabha election results, former Union Minister P Chidambaram launched a scathing critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "forfeited" his right to form a government and should "step down" from the leadership. Chidambaram lambasted the BJP, contending that a government led by PM Modi lacks the capability to effectively address pressing issues such as unemployment and inflation.

Following the tabulation of votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) found itself 32 seats shy of the coveted 272-majority mark. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi clinched a third term, his party must now seek the backing of other coalition partners, including JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar and TDP's head Chandrababu Naidu, to shore up its position in the government.

"In the best traditions of a parliamentary democracy, the prime minister who led his party to a defeat must step down from the leadership. 240 seats (or so) won by the BJP is a resounding defeat for the party which went into the election with 303 seats and set for itself a target of 370 seats. Mr Narendra Modi has forfeited his right to form a government," Chidambaram posted on social media platform X.

The Congress leader stated that the electorate's message is crystal clear: they desire a fresh administration. He further stressed that it is imperative for all political factions to honor this mandate and facilitate the formation of a new government.

"The verdict of the people is that they want a new government to replace the Modi government. All political parties are obliged to respect the wishes of the people and pave the way for a new government," Chidambaram stated.

