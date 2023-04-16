PM Modi has special attachment to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 16 : While interacting with school students as part of the 'Hil Ki Baat: Yuva Samvad' program, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special attachment to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand so the state is fast moving towards development.

Speaking on an occasion held at his residence, the Chief Minister said, "Uttarakhand is moving fast towards development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi has a special attachment to the Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He has a relationship of Karma and Marma with Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. During the 9-year tenure of the Prime Minister, he gave approval for works worth lakhs to crores for Uttarakhand."

CM Dhami further added that it was his good fortune that he got the opportunity to work under the guidance of PM Modi. Today, under PM Modi's leadership, the country is moving fast in the direction of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', he said.

The Chief Minister said that continuous efforts are being made by the state government to bring Uttarakhand into the category of leading states of the country by 2025.

"A target has been set to make Devbhoomi Uttarakhand drug-free by 2025. Strict anti-copying law has been implemented to ensure complete transparency in the recruitment examinations. Strict action was taken against those who were found rigging the recruitment examinations. More than 90 people were sent to jail", he said.

Addressing all the youth, the Chief Minister said that whatever field they choose in their life, they should work with full dedication. "If we do any work with full honesty and dutifulness, then we definitely get success in it. Whichever field you choose for your work, be in the role of a leader", CM added.

School students also interacted with the Chief Minister on the occasion. Vanshika of Vikas Nagar asked how to convince the parents so they give their consent to decide what children want to do with their careers.

In response, CM said, "Whatever work you do, do it not to become something but to do some commendable work in life. You can explain to your parents in this way that I will try to do my best in whatever field I choose for my career."

Divyam Kandwal from Bageshwar asked, "If there are moments in your life when you are unable to give time to your family."

For the question, the CM responded that such moments come again and again in the life of a political person. "Work in politics is not a profession, it is a mission. For this, dedication towards work is very important", he said.

Bhumika Rawat asked, "What efforts are being made by the government to promote higher education in Dehradun?"

The Chief Minister replied that the state government is making efforts to promote higher education. It is a mission of the state government that the youth of Uttarakhand get adequate employment and self-employment opportunities in the state. The government is constantly working in this direction.

Rishika Bhatt asked how to find time for other activities along with studies. The Chief Minister said that nowadays parents make timetables for children. "Children have to pay attention to the fact that at the time they are doing a work, their full attention should be on that work", he added.

Riya asked, "What is your vision for the youth?"

The Chief Minister said that the government wants the youth to not only become employment-seekers but also become employment providers. He further added, "The state government is making every possible effort to promote self-employment. Apart from self-employment, horticulture, tourism, start-ups are being promoted rapidly in the state."

During the program, the students from various schools made presentations based on Uttarakhand's folk tradition and culture. They also made speeches as well as poem presentations.

