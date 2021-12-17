PM Modi has worked for better living standards of backward, deprived sections: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for the improvement of living standards of backward and deprived sections of the society, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

Speaking at the 94th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the Home Minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fully dedicated to the welfare of various sections including the poor, backward classes and scheduled tribes.

Suggesting that institutions like FICCI should make efforts to increase research and development capital investment as per policy decisions, the Home Minister stressed the need for the empowerment of the poor as an essential step for improvement of the economy.

"Investment in welfare of the poor increases Gross Domestic Product (GDP)," Shah said, adding "PM Modi gave a humane face to GDP".

The minister said the policy decisions taken by PM Modi will "make India number one in the 100th year of independence".

He also said asserted that "India will be the world's fastest-growing economy in 2022".

"I won't be surprised if our economic growth accelerates to double-digit," he said.

Shah further emphasized the need for giving special attention to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), saying it was critically important from the point of view of addressing the challenges of unemployment.

"Unless we provide strength to MSMEs we cannot address the problem of unemployment," the Home Minister added.

He said the roots of democracy have deepened in our country, and that "democracy has reached every village and we have made it our nature".

Referring to the Modi government's working style, the Home Minister said "critics also have to accept that in our seven-year government, a lot has changed".

"This government has not been accused of any corruption, you may find the decision wrong but no one can say that the intention is wrong," said the minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

