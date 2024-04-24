PM Modi, HM Shah among BJP's 40 star campaigners for Odisha polls

Bhubaneswar, April 24 The BJP has named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among the 40 star campaigners for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha.

The party on Tuesday released the star campaigners' list, which comprises names of BJP President J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Smriti Irani, and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Assam were also named in the list.

Among those from Odisha include Union Minister and party candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan; Spokesperson Sambit Patra; state BJP chief Manmohan Samal; former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi; MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Basant Kumar Panda; and cine stars Anubhav Mohanty, Pinky Pradhan, Harihara Mohapatra, and Sritam Das.

BJP sources claimed that Prime Minister Modi may visit the state for campaigning next month. He is scheduled to pay at least four visits to the state for campaigning.

Meanwhile, BJP stalwart and Home Minister Shah is scheduled to kick start the election campaigning in the state from Sonepur area in Subarnapur district from April 25. He will address a public meeting at Sonepur in Western Odisha, traditionally considered a BJP stronghold.

The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1 while the results will be declared on June 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor