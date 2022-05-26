PM Modi holds roadshow post-arrival in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a roadshow in Chennai upon his arrival in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, he was received by Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi in Chennai. DMK leaders and Tamil Nadu Ministers Duraimurugan and K Ponmudy were also present on the occasion.

MoS for Fisheries, L Murugan, and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami were also present.

Notably, this is the first visit of PM Modi to Tamil Nadu after the DMK formed the government in the state.

PM Modi will inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed under the Light House Project - Chennai. The project has been built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

PM Modi had launched the Lighthouse projects on January 1, 2021, to use new technology to complete housing projects faster while making them more resilient. Since then, he has been regularly reviewing the status of the project, including through drone-based monitoring.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations in Tamil Nadu - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari.

( With inputs from ANI )

