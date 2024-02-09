PM Modi Hosts MPs Over a Surprise 'Punishment Lunch'

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 9, 2024 04:59 PM

ir="ltr">Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted an impromptu lunch for eight Members of Parliament (MPs) from different parties at the Parliament canteen on Friday, February 9. The invited MPs included Heena Gavit, S. Phangnon Konyak, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, and L. Murugan from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rammohan Naidu from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Ritesh Pandey from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Sasmit Patra from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lunch with MPs at Parliament Canteen today. pic.twitter.com/98F0IAa3dt— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

According to sources, the MPs received a surprise call at 2:30 pm with an invitation to the lunch, described as a "punishment" by the Prime Minister. No further details were available about the nature of the "punishment." A vegetarian meal and ragi laddoos were served during the lunch. This casual gathering comes amidst ongoing discussions on various national issues in Parliament.