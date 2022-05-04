PM Modi, Iceland counterpart Jakobsdottir discuss strengthening economic cooperation

New Delhi, May 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met his Iceland counterpart Katrin Jakobsdottir in Copenhagen and discussed strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 2nd India-Nordic Summit.

Both Prime Ministers warmly recalled their first meeting during the 1st India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm in April 2018. They noted that this year, both countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Modi and Jakobsdottir discussed ways to further strengthen economic cooperation especially in the sectors of geothermal energy, Blue Economy, Arctic, renewable energy, fisheries, food processing, education including digital universities, and culture.

Geothermal energy, in particular, is an area where Iceland has special expertise, and both sides stessed on collaboration between universities of both countries in this sector.

Modi lauded Jakobsdottir's personal efforts at promoting gender equality and briefed her on India's advances in this regard.

Discussions also took place on expediting the India-EFTA trade negotiations. They also held discussions on regional and global developments.

Modi is on three day visit to Germany, Denmark and France, starting from May 2, aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation. It is his first visit abroad in 2022.

On Tuesday, Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and discussed wide range of issues including regional and global matters.

The two leaders held talks in a one-on-one format, followed by delegation level talks.

Both Prime Ministers reviewed progress of the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. Discussions covered cooperation in renewable energy, especially offshore wind energy and green hydrogen, as well as skill development, health, shipping, water and the Arctic, among others.

