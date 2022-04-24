PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir , to launch projects worth over ₹20,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kicked off his visit to Jammu and Kahsmir, his first since Article 370 was scrapped by the centre in 2019. He recieved a warm welcome in Palli where he is set to address an event to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day. Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹ 20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, including the opening of the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel to establish all-weather connectivity between the two regions of the union territory. In the statement on PM Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the PMO said the government has been focussed on bringing about wide ranging reforms to substantially improve governance and enhance ease of living for the people of the region at an unprecedented pace following the "constitutional reforms" of August 2019, a reference to the abrogation of Article 370 and making the erstwhile state into a union territory.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel, built at a cost of over ₹ 3,100 crore. The 8.45-km-long tunnel will reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one and a half hours.It is a twin tube tunnel, one for each direction of travel, and the tubes are interconnected by a cross passage every 500 m for maintenance and emergency evacuation. The tunnel will help establish all-weather connection between Jammu and Kashmir, and bring the two regions closer, the PMO said. He will also lay the foundation stone of three road packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over ₹ 7,500 crore. Among other projects, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar hydroelectric projects, a 850 MW facility to be constructed on Chenab river in Kishtwar at a cost of around ₹ 5,300 crore, and 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project to be build in on the same river at a cost of over ₹ 4,500 crore. In order to further expand the network of 'Jan Aushadi Kendras' in Jammu and Kashmir, and to make good quality generic medicines at affordable prices available, 100 centres will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. These centres are located in remote corners of the union territory. PM Modi will also inaugurate a 500 KW solar power plant at Palli, which will make it the country's first panchayat to become carbon neutral, the PMO said. During his visit, he will also hand over 'SVAMITVA' (survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas) cards to beneficiaries under the scheme