PM Modi Inaugurates 100 'Kisan Drones to spray pesticides in farms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a special drive where in he flagged off 100 Kisan drones to spray pesticides across various states of India. Talking about the application of drones, PM Modi said; "Earlier drones were considered only as a weapon of army or defence forces but today in Manesar, we are inaugurating 'Kisan Drone Yatra.' This is a new chapter in the technological development of farmers."

PM Modi claimed that the 'Kisan Drone Yatra' will open various opportunities in the technological field. He said, "This is a new chapter in the direction of modern agricultural facilities of the 21st century. I am confident that this beginning will not only prove to be a milestone in the development of the drone sector but also will also open the sky to unlimited possibilities. "PM Modi also elaborated on future plans for the usage of drones in India. He shared that Garuda Aerospace is in the process of making 100 thousand made in India drones. He said, "Garud drones have an aim of making 1 lakh in coming two years made in India drones, which will provide new employment to the youth".