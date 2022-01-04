PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of several developmental projects in Imphal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several developmental projects in Imphal, Manipur.

As per the Prime Minister's office, in Manipur, PM Modi inaugurated 13 projects worth around Rs 1,850 crores and laid the foundation stone of nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore.

In line with the countrywide projects to improve connectivity, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the construction of five National Highway Projects to be built at a cost of more than Rs 1700 crore.

Another important infrastructure to enhance seamless year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion is the construction of the Steel Bridge built over Barak River on NH-37 built at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. This Steel Bridge has also been inaugurated by the Prime Minister during the programme.

The Prime Minister has also dedicated, to the people of Manipur, 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 1100 crores.

Further, to boost the COVID related infrastructure in the state, he also inaugurated '200 Bedded COVID Hospital at Kiyamgei' which has been set up at a cost of about Rs 37 crore in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Prime Minister inaugurated three projects of the Imphal Smart City Mission, developed at a cost of more than Rs 170 crore, including the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC)', 'Development of Western Riverfront on Imphal River (Phase I)' and 'Development of Mall Road at Thangal Bazar (Phase I)'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor