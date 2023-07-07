PM Modi inaugurates multiple development projects in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh and dedicated multiple projects in the two states on Friday.

Starting his event PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of eight projects over Rs 7,000 crore in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

Addressing the gathering in Raipur, PM Modi said today is a historical day in the developmental journey of Chhattisgarh. He said the projects will give a fillip to infrastructure development in Chhattisgarh and further progress of the state.

"Today, Chhattisgarh is receiving a gift of projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore. This gift is for infrastructure, connectivity and to make lives of people of Chhattisgarh easy," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister dedicated and laid the foundation stone for five National Highway projects worth around Rs 6,400 crores. The projects that were dedicated include the 33 km long 4-laning of the Raipur to Kodebod section on the Jabalpur-Jagdalpur National Highway.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for three National Highway projects for the Chhattisgarh Section of the 6-lane Greenfield Raipur - Visakhapatnam corridor. These include the development of a 43 km long six-lane Jhanki-Sargi section on NH 130 CD; a 57 km long six-lane Sargi-Basanwahi section on NH 130 CD; and a 25 km long six-lane Basanwahi-Marangpuri section of NH-130 CD.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also sharpened his attack against the Congress party.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, PM Modi in clear reference to Congress said those who are stained in corruption are trying to stitch an Opposition Unity.

"Those stained are trying to come together today. Those who used to curse each other, have now started finding excuses to come together," PM Modi said.

"Every corrupt person in this country should listen to one thing with open ears. If the Congress is the guarantee of corruption, then Modi is the guarantee of action on corruption."

"Without corruption, Congress cannot even breathe. Corruption is the biggest ideology of Congress."

PM Modi distributed 75 lakh cards to beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The PM said that Rs 40,000 crore assistance has been given to youths of Chhattisgarh under Mudra Yojna.

He flew down to Gorakhpur Airport from Chhattisgarh's Raipur, where he was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the centenary celebrations of Gita Press in Gorakhpur and said that Gita Press is the only printing press in the world which is not just an organization but it is a living faith.

"Gita Press is the only printing press in the world, which is not just an organization but a living faith. Gita Press is not just a printing press but a temple to crores of people," PM Modi said.

He said Gita Press was conferred with Gandhi Peace Prize and said that "On the occasion of Gita Press completing its 100 years, our government has conferred Gita Press with Gandhi Peace Prize."

"The spiritual light that illuminated here in the form of Gita Press in 1923, today its light is guiding the entire humanity," he said.

He further added that "100 years ago the colonial forces exploited India...our Gurukuls were destroyed. When our printing press was not able to reach every citizen due to its high cost...Gita Press became the guiding force...We all are blessed to witness this organisation's centenary celebrations."

PM Modi remembered Mahatma Gandhi's connection with Gita Press and said that "Gandhi Ji once used to write for Gita Press through Kalyan Patrika as he was emotionally attached to Gita Press."

Prime Minister said that Gita Press is also proof that when your objectives are pure, your values are pure then success becomes synonymous with you.

"Today, India is reaching new heights of development...This is the time to be free from the mentality of slavery and take pride in our heritage," he added.

Later PM Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train in Gorakhpur and said that leaders from across the country are requesting Vande Bharat trains to be run from their region.

"...Vande Bharat train has given a new flight to the middle class of the country with facilities and amenities. Today, leaders from every corner of the country are writing letters to me asking that Vande Bharat be run from our region as well...", PM Narendra Modi said as he termed Vande Bharat as a boon to middle class society.

PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state Governor Anandiben Patel.

Besides this PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,100 crores in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh today.

The projects include the dedication of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction - Son Nagar railway line of Dedicated Freight Corridor, three railway lines whose electrification or doubling has been completed, four-lane widening of Varanasi-Jaunpur section of NH-56, and multiple projects in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for multiple railway projects including the construction and renovation of 15 PWD roads, 192 rural drinking water schemes, redesigning and redevelopment of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats including floating changing room jetties at six religiously significant bathing ghats and construction of students' hostel at CIPET campus Karsara. PM Modi also initiated the distribution of loans of PM SVANidhi, keys of PMAY Rural houses and Ayushman Bharat cards.

Upon arriving at the venue, the Prime Minister took a walkthrough of the model of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that life becomes a blessing with the beginning of the pious month of Sravan, blessings of Lord Vishwanath, and Maa Ganga and the presence of the people of Varanasi.

The Prime Minister noted that thousands of Shiva devotees are turning up in Varanasi to offer 'Jal' and said that it is certain that the city will witness a record number of pilgrims.

"Those coming to Varanasi always return with a happy feeling", the Prime Minister said as he highlighted the hospitality of the citizens.

He praised the people of Kashi for welcoming the delegates of G20 and keeping the premises of places of worship clean and grand.

Referring to the projects worth about Rs 12000 crore for which foundation stones were laid. "This is an expansion of our resolution of providing a new body to Kashi while retaining its ancient soul", the Prime Minister said. He congratulated the people for the projects.

The Prime Minister, who had earlier interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes, said that during the earlier times, the schemes were not connected with the grassroots. He said that the current government has started a new tradition of dialogue and interaction with the beneficiaries, meaning 'direct benefit as well as direct feedback". This has resulted in better performances by the departments and officers, he added. "So many years after Independence, the true benefit of democracy has reached the correct people in the true sense", the Prime Minister continued.

The Prime Minister underlined that the beneficiary class has become an example of the truest form of social justice and secularism as the Government strives to take the benefits to the last man in every scheme. This approach, the Prime Minister said, has led to the culling of commission seekers, brokers and scamsters thereby eliminating corruption and discrimination.

In the last 9 years, the Prime Minister said, the Government has not worked just for one family and a single generation but worked towards improving the lives of future generations as well. He gave the example of PMAY where more than 4 crore families have been handed pucca homes and mentioned that 4 lakh pucca homes have been delivered to beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh today. "These homes instill a feeling of security and boost the self-confidence of the owners", the Prime Minister said as he highlighted that most of the homeowners are women who have had a property registered in their names for the first time. He said that these pucca houses provide a means of financial security to such women.

Continuing with the impact of the government schemes, the Prime Minister pointed out that Ayushman Bharat Scheme also is not limited to just free treatment worth 5 lakh, it impacts multiple generations as medical expenses can push generations into penury and debt. "Ayushman Yojana is protecting poor people from this fate. That is why, I am striving so hard to ensure the availability of the card to every poor in a mission mode, he said. Today's event witnessed the start of the distribution of Ayushman Bharat Cards to one crore sixty lakh people.

The Prime Minister touched upon PM SVANidhi and said that even though most of the street vendors hail from backward communities, the Governments from the past never addressed their issues and only harassed them. The Prime Minister informed that more than 35 lakh people have benefitted from PM SVANidhi Yojna so far, and today, loans have been disbursed to more than 1.25 lakh beneficiaries in Varanasi. "Self-respect for the poor is Modi's guarantee", the Prime Minister exclaimed.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also distributed the loans of PMSVANidhi, keys of PMAY Rural houses and Ayushman Bharat cards to the beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh. This will kickstart the Grih Pravesh of 5 lakh PMAY beneficiaries, the distribution of 1.25 lakh PMSVANidhi loans to eligible beneficiaries and the distribution of 2.88 crores Ayushman cards.

After the event PM Modi also interacted with the with beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat and PM SVANidhi schemes.

While talking to one of the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat, PM Modi asked "How come he learnt about the Ayushman Bharat", the beneficiary replied that "An Asha worker came one day and they told him that his name is there on the Ayushman card after which I made the card and took my husband to Apex Hospital for cancer treatment."

Talking to another Ayushman Bharat cardholder the beneficiary said that when he went to the hospital for the treatment of the leg the doctor said Rs 1 lakh will be needed for the treatment and we didn't have this much money.

"For 4-5 years I was in bed. My wife used to earn money and look after me, then we learned about the Ayushman card and after that operation was done and today I am standing on my legs," said the beneficiary.

After talking to the beneficiary PM Modi said Ayushman Bharat is for the poor. He also asked the beneficiary to tell more people and make others aware of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to four states, which kicked off today.

PM Modi's tour of four states including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan will conclude on Saturday.

