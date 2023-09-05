PM Modi interacts with award-winning teachers on Teachers' Day eve

New Delhi, Sep On the eve of Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met the teachers who will be conferred national awards for their invaluable contributions to the education sector.

India's second President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers' Day on September 5 every year.

After meeting the award-winning teachers, Modi said, "Met our nation's exemplary educators who have been honoured with the National Teachers' Awards. Their dedication to shaping young minds and their unwavering commitment to excellence in education is very inspiring. In their classrooms, they are scripting a brighter future for India's youth."

To recognise and celebrate the country's teachers' invaluable contributions, NAT2023 is going to be held on Tuesday at the Vigyan Bhawan, where President Droupadi Murmu will confer national awards to 75 selected teachers, the Ministry of Education said.

The purpose of National Teachers’ Awards is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those, who through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education, but also enriched the lives of their students.

Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor