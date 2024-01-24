PM Modi Interacts with NCC, NSS Cadets-Volunteers, Says 'Your Generation is Called GenZ, But I Will Call You...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with NCC and NSS cadets-volunteers in Delhi, who will take part in the Republic Day parade this year.

During his interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Your generation is called GenZ in your language. But I will call you 'Amrit Peedhi'... India's 'Amrit Peedhi' will take the country to greater heights," the Prime Minister said.

"In this journey of Amrit Kaal, always remember that whatever you do, you need to do for the country. 'Nation First' should be your guiding principle," he said.

"I said from the ramparts of the Red Fort, 'Yahi samay hai, Sahi samay hai.' This time belongs to you. This very time will determine your and the country's future. You need to strengthen your resolve so that we can achieve the goal of a 'Developed Nation'. You need to expand your knowledge," he added.

PM Modi said the Republic Day parade on January 26 will be more special because it is dedicated to the women's power of the nation. He said 'Nation First' should be the guiding principle of the youth.

"Today is National Girl Child Day. It is the day to celebrate the achievements of our daughters. Yesterday you all witnessed that the nation took a huge step by announcing that the late socialist leader Karpoori Thakur will be awarded the Bharat Ratna."

Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday said that the President is pleased to award Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur (posthumously). The announcement came a day before the birth centenary of the late leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the late former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakurfor his commitment to social justice and poverty alleviation. Speaking to NCC and NSS members, the Prime Minister encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from Thakur's life.

"He reached high office facing challenges of extreme poverty and social inequality. He was chief minister of Bihar twice but never left working for the society and his humble nature. He was known for his simplicity. His entire life was dedicated to social justice and empowering the deprived. The example of his honesty is given today also," the Prime Minister said.