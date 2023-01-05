PM Modi lauds Ahemdabad flower's show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, lauded Ahmedabad's flower show and said it looks "interesting."

Replying to a tweet by Amdavad Municipal Corporation, PM Modi said, "Looks interesting. Over the years, Ahmedabad's Flower Show has blossomed and drawn many people who are passionate about flowers and nature."

Amdavad Municipal Corporation tweeted, "This is the world of flowers. Ahmedabad Flower Show -2023. Come, enter a different delightful and fragrant world."

The Ahmedabad Flower Show started way back in 2013 with an aim to make people aware of horticulture, nature and the environment. Citizens are educated on the subjects like how to do rooftop gardening, prepare gardens in offices, net houses, kitchen gardening etc, according to the Utsav website.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) organises the flower show at Sabarmati Riverfront which attracts a large number of visitors, tourists and locals. It usually runs for two weeks and AMC also arranges special bus services to the venue from various parts of the city.

Seasonal and exotic flowers, plants, saplings, vegetable plants, bonsai, cactus and various variety of flower from across the globe is put on display. In the flower show, visitors have been able to see nearly 100 rose varieties from Kashmir and other parts of the country. Species like cymbidium orchid, hydrangea, guzmania, anthurium, orchid, Dutch rose, gerbera, petunia and others from Australia, Singapore and Thailand have also been on the menu.

The show offers colourful views of replicas of giraffes, butterflies, deer, flamingos, peacocks, Mickey Mouse and other animals and birds made from flowers. People can buy flower plants, fertilizers and tools for gardening and horticultural usage. Various painting competitions for children are organised to make them aware of nature.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor