PM Modi lauds late Group Captain Varun Singh for following mantra of turning 'ordinary into extraordinary'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded late Group Captain Varun Singh for giving the mantra of turning "ordinary into extraordinary" in a letter written to his School Principal after receiving Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his act of exceptional gallantry.

Addressing the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister said, "Many people are engaged in serving 'Maa Bharati' and touches heights with pride everyday. They teach us a lot of things. This was the life of our Group Captain Varun Singh who died in Tamil Nadu chopper crash."

PM Modi said that Varun Singh was flying the helicopter that crashed this month in Tamil Nadu. "In that accident, we have lost many bravehearts including the country's first CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife. Varun Singh fought bravely for life for many days, but then, he left us."

"When Varun was in the hospital, I saw something on social media that touched my heart. He was given Shaurya Chakra in August just this year. After this honour, he had written a letter to the principal of his school," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the first thought that came to his mind after reading the letter was that even after reaching the pinnacle of success, Varun Singh did not forget to nurture his roots.

"When he had time to celebrate, he showed concern for the generations to come. He wanted that the lives of the students of the school that he studied in should also be a celebration," PM Modi added.

In his letter, Varun Singh did not boast his valour, instead he referred to his failures and talked about how he converted his shortcomings into abilities.

"At one place in this letter he has written - It is ok to be mediocre. Not everyone will excel at school and not everyone will be able to score in the 90s. If you do, it is an amazing achievement and must be applauded. However, if you don't, do not think that you are meant to be mediocre. You may be mediocre in school but it is by no means a measure of things to come in life," PM Modi stated.

The late Group Captain also said "Find your calling - it could be art, music, graphic design, literature, etc. Whatever you work towards, be dedicated, do your best. Never go to bed, thinking, I could have put-in more efforts.

The Prime Minister said the mantra he has given to rise from "ordinary to extraordinary" is equally important.

Varun Singh, in his letter, also encouraged students and said that 'believe in youself and work for it'.

"Varun had written that if he could inspire even a single student, it would be a lot. But today I would like to say - he has inspired the whole country. Even though his letter talks only to the students , he has given a message to our entire society," PM Modi added.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme is broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

( With inputs from ANI )

