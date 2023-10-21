PM Modi lauds 'relentless dedication' of police personnel on Police Commemoration Day

New Delhi, Oct 21 Lauding their relentless dedication, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed the police personnel "pillars of great support", adding that their unwavering commitment to service embodies the "true spirit of heroism".

The Prime Minister took to 'X', formerly Twitter, to pay his tribute to police force on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

In his post the PM said, "On Police Commemoration Day, we laud the relentless dedication of our police personnel. They are pillars of great support, guiding citizens through challenges and ensuring safety. Their unwavering commitment to service embodies the true spirit of heroism. A heartfelt tribute to all the personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice."

Notably, October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day across the country. On the occasion homage is paid to police martyrs with the main function organised at National Police Memorial which is customarily presided over by the Union Home Minister.

