PM Modi launches Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation, calls for globalization of Indian Music

On the birth anniversary of legendary classical vocalist late Pandit Jasraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for the globalization of Indian Music.

Prime Miniter launched Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation on Friday.

Addressing the launch event via video conferencing, Prime Minister said, "In today's era of globalization, Indian music should also make its global identity, create its impact globally, it is the responsibility of all of us. When the influence of technology is in every field, then there should be a revolution of technology and IT in the field of music too."

Prime Minister Modi called for establishing startups in the country that are completely dedicated to music, based on Indian musical instruments and Indian musical traditions.

"Music is a very vast subject. I am not very knowledgeable about it, but the comprehensive knowledge given by our sages about 'swar' and 'nad' is amazing. Today we are reviving our art and culture centres like Kashi. Through our faith in environmental protection and love of nature, India is showing the way to the world through it. 'Sabka Prayas' should be included in this journey of India with the mantra of coexistence of heritage and development," he added.

Remembering Pandit Jasraj on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister congratulated the nation for the establishment of the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation.

Pandit Jasraj, whose career in music spanned over 80 years, belonged to the Mewati Gharana. He received several accolades including the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. The legendary classical vocalist passed away at the age of 90 on August 17, 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

