PM Modi launches single brand Bharat for subsidised fertilisers

The Centre has started a new scheme -Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana One Nation One Fertiliser under which it is mandatory for companies to market all subsidised fertilisers under single brand 'Bharat'.

According to the report of PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the single brand Bharat under the scheme during the two-day event PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 being held here. This is being done to prevent criss-cross movement of fertilisers and reduce high freight subsidy.

All subsidised soil nutrients - urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP) and NPK - will be marketed under the single brand Bharat across the nation.

The Centre intends to convert more than 3.3 lakh fertiliser retail shops in the country into PM-KSK in a phased manner. The PM-KSK will supply agri-inputs like seeds, fertilisers and farm implements. It will also provide testing facilities for soil, seeds and fertilisers. Information about government schemes will also be provided.