PM Modi lays wreath at National War Memorial at Delhi, on Vijay Diwas

Today on 16th December India is celebrating Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory of the Indian armed forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which led to the making of Bangladesh. This year on 2021 year marked 50th anniversary of Indian' victory.



The war was between Pakistan and India. Which was started in 3rd December 1971 and ended after 13 days, with India's glorious victory over Pakistan, the war ended on 16th December 1971.



Pakistani Army surrendered to India. Major-General in the Pakistan Army, Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, surrendered and joined forces of Indian Army and Bangladesh’s Mukti Bahini.



Therefore, to pay the tribute to Indian forces PM Modi lays wreath at National War Memorial in Delhi, he also took his Twitter and wrote that "On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian".

On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2021

This war was for Bangladesh which was earlier the part of east-Pakistan after the India's victory over Pakistan, Bangladesh was brought on the world map,

Bangladesh also celebrates this day as ‘Bijoy Dibos’ to mark their independence from Pakistan.