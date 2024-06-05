PM Modi-Led Union Cabinet Set To Meet Today After Lok Sabha Election Results

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is slated to gather on Wednesday, following the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results. Prime Minister Modi, speaking on Tuesday evening, affirmed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to secure victory and form the subsequent government.

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc are scheduled to convene meetings on Wednesday, deliberating on strategies for their respective political trajectories. The Election Commission fulfilled its mandate of declaring results for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies by early Wednesday morning, including the votes polled in the Beed constituency of Maharashtra. The BJP emerged triumphant with 240 seats, while the Congress secured 99 seats in the overall tally.

The Union Cabinet is likely to meet today at around 11:30 am in Delhi. The NDA leaders will meet at Prime Minister Modi's residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg today. The meeting is scheduled to take place at around 3:30 pm. Key leaders like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu are expected to attend the NDA meeting.

