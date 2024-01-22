PM Modi Lights Diyas After Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony, Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked an early Diwali by lighting diyas at his residence in Delhi on Monday evening, just hours after leading the 'pranpratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The solemn occasion was captured in visuals showing the Prime Minister in a yellow shawl, lighting diyas, elaborate bronze lamps, and worshipping cut-outs of the Ram Lalla idol. PM Modi shared these photos on social platform X with the caption "Ram Jyoti," symbolizing the recreation of the welcome accorded to Lord Ram after his 14-year exile.

Earlier in the day, following the 'pranpratishtha' ceremony, where the Prime Minister reportedly prepared by sleeping on the floor and consuming only coconut water for 11 days, he urged all Indians to celebrate Diwali by "welcoming Lord Ram into your home." Addressing a crowd, including high-profile Bollywood and sporting celebrities, PM Modi declared the installation of the Ram Lalla as the beginning of a new era, filling people with "new energy."

"Lord Ram has finally arrived following a wait of centuries. After the patience and sacrifices, our Lord Ram has finally arrived," proclaimed PM Modi, emphasizing that India had "broken the shackles of slavery." Acknowledging the delay in constructing the temple, he sought Lord Ram's forgiveness.

Expressing gratitude to the judiciary, PM Modi thanked them for delivering justice and ensuring the legal construction of Lord Ram's temple. The Supreme Court, in November 2019, greenlit the temple's construction, basing its decision on an archaeological report that claimed a pre-existing structure beneath the mosque that stood at the site.

अयोध्या धाम में आज राम लला अपने भव्य मंदिर में विराजमान हुए हैं। इस पुनीत अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों से मेरा आग्रह है कि रामज्योति प्रज्वलित कर अपने घरों में भी उनका स्वागत करें। जय सियाराम! #RamJyotipic.twitter.com/jllwCKNaym — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2024

After the 'pranpratishtha' ritual lasting 84 seconds, PM Modi visited the Kuber Tila on the temple premises and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. He also unveiled a statue of Jatayu, the mythical bird killed by Ravana while trying to save Sita.

The inauguration of the temple, at the center of a decades-long political storm, has faced a cold shoulder from much of the opposition, including the Congress, Trinamool, and Samajwadi Party. Accusations have been made that the BJP is exploiting religion for political gains in an election year. In response, the BJP criticized those who declined the invitation, including Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, labeling them as anti-Hindu.