PM Modi Meets Indian Contingent for Paris Olympics at His Residence on Independence Day (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Indian athletes who competed in the Paris 2024 Olympics on the 78th Independence Day. A video shared by news agencies on social media shows Modi posing for photos with medal winners, including Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Aman Sehrawat, Swapnil Kusale, and members of the Indian men’s hockey team. During the event, the Indian men's hockey team also presented a signed jersey to PM Modi.

PM Modi (@narendramodi) meets Indian Olympic contingent at his residence in Delhi.



India secured a total of six medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Notably, Neeraj Chopra won silver in the men’s javelin throw. Manu Bhaker stood out with bronze medals in both the women’s 10m Air Pistol and the mixed team 10m Air Pistol events alongside Sarabjot Singh. Bhaker narrowly missed a third medal in the 25m Air Pistol event. Swapnil Kusale claimed bronze in the 50m Air Rifle 3P, while Aman Sehrawat earned bronze in the men’s freestyle wrestling 57kg category. The Indian men’s hockey team won bronze by defeating Spain.