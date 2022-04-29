PM Modi meets Sikh delegation at his residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a Sikh delegation at his residence in the national capital on Friday.

The Prime Minister will also address a gathering at 5.30 pm today.

"This evening, I will be hosting a Sikh delegation at my residence. The group includes people from different walks of life. I will also be addressing the gathering at around 5:30 PM. Do watch," PM Modi tweeted earlier today.

Earlier in the month of March, the Prime Minister met a group of eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals which the Sikh delegation described as "like a hug" to the community.

The interaction between PM Modi and the Sikh delegation was held on diverse topics like farmer welfare, youth empowerment, drug-free society, National Educational Policy, skilling, employment, technology, and Punjab's overall development trajectory.

( With inputs from ANI )

