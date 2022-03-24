PM Modi meets specially-abled painter, calls him source of inspiration

Published: March 24, 2022 03:02 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met specially-abled young Aayush Kundal and lauded him for his paintings.

Calling the moment distinctively unforgettable, PM Modi said, " He is a source of inspiration for all of us. To keep on getting continuous inspiration, I will follow him on Twitter."

PM Modi also appealed to the general public to see Aayush's paintings.

"I request you all to have a look at the painting @aayush_kundal. Aayush has also created a YouTube channel for his paintings, which contains different colours of his life" PM Modi said in a tweet.

Specially-abled Ayush paints with his feet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

