PM Modi meets specially-abled painter, calls him source of inspiration
By ANI | Published: March 24, 2022 03:02 PM2022-03-24T15:02:14+5:302022-03-24T15:10:13+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met specially-abled young Aayush Kundal and lauded him for his paintings.
Calling the moment distinctively unforgettable, PM Modi said, " He is a source of inspiration for all of us. To keep on getting continuous inspiration, I will follow him on Twitter."
PM Modi also appealed to the general public to see Aayush's paintings.
"I request you all to have a look at the painting @aayush_kundal. Aayush has also created a YouTube channel for his paintings, which contains different colours of his life" PM Modi said in a tweet.
Specially-abled Ayush paints with his feet.
( With inputs from ANI )
