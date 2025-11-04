PM Modi motivates BJP women workers in Bihar via virtual meet, urges record turnout

Patna/New Delhi, Nov 4 In a rousing virtual address ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi connected with grassroots BJP workers, particularly women Panna Pramukhs, through a telephonic conference on Tuesday and urged for a record voter turnout.

The hour-long interaction, focused on women's empowerment and government schemes, saw PM Modi blessing workers and slamming the "Jungle Raj" era of past opposition rule, while emphasising the "transformative" impact of initiatives like 'Garib Kalyan Yojana'.

PM Modi highlighted the role of various government schemes in uplifting the poor, particularly women members of families.

"Garib Kalyan Yojana is benefiting the poor. Along with food and shelter, people are focusing on earning money, bringing prosperity to their homes. Domestic violence has decreased as a result," Panna Pramukh, Shalini, told PM Modi, adding a heartfelt blessing, "I bless you. May you have a long life."

PM Modi praised the workers as "truly grassroots activists," sharing a personal anecdote: "I visited Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur's house. That's when I learned that Karpoori ji was a great proponent of social justice. Another Panna Pramukh woman said that Karpoori Thakur's dream of social justice is being fulfilled.

"Earlier, this was a male-dominated country. We women are bridging the gap within society; I am myself an example," the Panna Pramukh said.

PM Modi urged the women to drive "unprecedented change," spotlighting Bihar's progress in electricity via the 'PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' and the Metro Rail initiative for women's safe travel.

Neelam Chandravanshi, a self-help group leader from rural Bihar, shared her inspiring journey. "When our group was formed, no women would join. We formed groups and encouraged them to save. When each woman of our group saved Rs 2,000, we raised livestock. When we had enough money, we got a Rs 50,000 loan under the PM Mudra scheme and bought four sewing machines. Today, there are 180 women in my group. I've helped each woman start a business."

PM Modi commended her efforts, responding, "You've done a great job, please take the machine [sample EVM]. We're taking the machine and showing everyone how to cast a vote. We're telling everyone that number two is the lotus flower (BJP election Symbol)."

The Prime Minister asked her about youth awareness of the "past atrocity era", often known as "jungleraj".

"After the end of this Jungle Raj among the sisters of Bihar, if you tell the girls aged 20 to 25 what happened during this Jungle Raj, what do they say?"

Chandravanshi recounted a chilling 2020 incident: "My neighbour's daughter went to school at 6 p.m. and someone kidnapped her. Then a ransom was demanded through a threatening phone call. It was difficult to go out during Jungle Raj. Today, women in Bihar are working everywhere and standing like a wall before jungleraj."

Gunja Baingani, State President of a BJP-affiliated farmers' wing, updated on booth-level mobilisation. "Our BLOs are distributing voter slips door to door. If any male or female voter is unable to vote due to physical ailments, vehicles are arranged for them."

She evoked cultural sentiments, "The words that were used by opposition against 'Chhathi Maiya' have become deeply ingrained in the minds of mothers and sisters. They are deeply pained, and they haven't forgotten the insult they suffered. They will never vote for the opposition."

PM Modi echoed, "Our women are now independent, and society has understood that women are becoming aware and coming forward to vote. But in this election, we must ensure such a victory that their security deposits will be forfeited."

Baingani affirmed scheme impacts: "At least 1,40,00,000 women in Bihar have been given Rs 10,000. There is so much discussion about this. Many women have received this money directly in their bank accounts and have started employment. PM Modi has covered everything from Beti Bachao to Beti Padhao to Mission Indradhanush. I believe this time that women should vote more than men. I believe that women should vote 100 per cent."

Vandana Patel, a BJP Mahila Morcha member from a farming family, lauded agricultural reforms: "You talked about the 10 million jobs you promised women in your manifesto, that factories and employment will be available in every district. More importantly, you increased the farmers' assistance amount from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000. Under your leadership, farmers are becoming much stronger."

Sharing voter anecdotes: Patel said, "When we go to meet them, they ask us, 'Why have you come? Our Modi ji is like God to us. Today, our Prime Minister Modi ji is providing free food and medicine. Modi ji has done so much for us."

PM Modi said, "This time, Bihar will break records with the help of women. We have so many promising sisters. Sisters who will bring about change in the villages. Today, I have a new confidence."

This telephonic meet, timed just days before polling, underscored the BJP's strategy to leverage women's votes, with PM Modi calling for door-to-door outreach and a "slogan of 225 in 2025", immediately coined by Patel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor