PM Modi on Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Says ‘Justice Is Always Simple and Clear’

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the inherent complexity of the justice system, noting that while justice itself is straightforward, the process can be intricate. He expressed his satisfaction with the country's progress in simplifying justice through historic reforms, specifically referencing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and said the government's commitment to making justice more transparent and accessible.

While addressing the people at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur, Prime Minister Modi said, "I believe that justice is always simple and clear but sometimes the process makes it difficult. It is our collective responsibility to make justice as simple and clear as possible and I am satisfied that the country has taken many historic and decisive steps in this direction."

PM Modi also noted that after decades of independence, the country has replaced outdated colonial laws with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. "We have abolished hundreds of colonial laws that have become completely irrelevant. After so many decades of independence, emerging from the mentality of slavery, the country has adopted the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in place of the Indian Panel Code."

PM Modi stated that India has swiftly risen to become the fifth-largest economy and said the need for innovation to align with the new India and modernize our systems. He also underscored the importance of "Justice for All" and highlighted the crucial role of technology in enhancing our judicial system.

"Our country has changed rapidly in a decade. We have risen from the 10th position ten years ago to become the 5th largest economy in the world. Today, the dreams of the country are big, aspirations of the countrymen are big. It is important that we do new innovations according to the new India and modernize our systems. This 'Justice for All' is equally important for this. We are seeing that technology can play such an important role in our judicial system," he said.