PM Modi on covid 4th wave: "We have to be vigilant," Modi warns states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened an online meeting of the Chief Ministers of all the states against the backdrop of growing covid cases in the country. Narendra Modi has said that he is holding 24th meeting in last 2 years. During the Corona period, the central and state governments came together and worked together. Modi said that the coming together of the Center and the state was important for the battle of Covid. Corona infection is not over yet and the challenge remains. Omicron and its sub variants are creating serious conditions. We are seeing it in Europe, said Narendra Modi.

In our country, schools have started after a long time. Against this backdrop, parents are concerned about the growing number of covid cases. It has come to light that students in some schools have been affected by the virus. However, now even children will be vaccinated against covid, this is a matter of satisfaction, said Narendra Modi. In March, we started corona vaccination for children between the ages of 12 and 14. Modi said that covaxin vaccine is allowed for children between the ages of 6 and 12.

The government has given permission for vaccination of children. Our priority is to vaccinate all eligible children. Parents should be alerted about immunization of children. In the third wave of corona we have found three million covid patients. Narendra Modi said that all his states have given impetus to social and economic issues in the wake of the Corona. Modi said that his priority has been to prevent the spread of Corona from the very beginning. Tests, tracks and treat should be our strategy, said Modi.