PM Modi participates in event marking culmination of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign

New Delhi, Oct 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while participating in the programme marking the culmination of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign's Amrit Kalash Yatra in the national capital, said that it is a live example of how the youth of India can organise and achieve every goal.

On the occasion, he laid the foundation stone for Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial developed from soil collected from every part of country.

PM Modi also launched the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' or MY Bharat platform on the occasion.

He also presented the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav awards to top three performing states/ union territories namely Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat and Haryana.

Modi also presented the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav awards to top three performing ministries -- Ministry of External Affairs, Defence Ministry and Railway as well as Education Ministry (who were joint winners for the third position).

"MY Bharat is going to play a big role in nation-building in 21st century," PM Modi said.

Explaining why soil was used as an element for the culmination of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, PM Modi cited the words of a poet, and said it is the soil of the land where civilizations have flourished, humans have progressed and it holds the imprint of eons.

"India's soil has consciousness. It has a life form that has prevented the downfall of civilization," PM Modi said.

Noting how a multitude of civilizations have collapsed while India still stands strong, he added: "The soil of India creates an affinity for the soul towards spirituality."

Highlighting how every citizen is deeply rooted to the soil of the motherland, PM Modi said: "What is life if it is not repaying the debts of the soil of India."

He underlined that soil from the thousands of 'Amrit Kalash' that have arrived in Delhi will remind everyone of the sentiment of Kartavya or duty and inspire each one to accomplish the resolve of a Viksit Bharat.

He urged everyone to contribute towards nation-building. On MY Bharat, he said: "MY Bharat is a proclamation of the youth power of India. It will become a great medium to bring every youth of the country on one platform and ensure greater participation towards nation-building."

Further informing about the launch of MY Bharat website he said that the various programmes that are being run for the youth will be included on the platform.

PM Modi urged the youth to connect with it as much as possible, fill India with new energy, and take the country forward.

